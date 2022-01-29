Big E Moved Back To SmackDown Roster

Big E is officially a WWE SmackDown Superstar once again.

Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown featured The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston in a backstage interview before their win over Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin. As seen below, Kayla Braxton revealed in the interview that Big E is back on SmackDown for good. WWE later confirmed the move.

Big E was back on SmackDown last week to work with Kingston, and it believed that this was just a temporary move while King Xavier Woods is out of action with a calf muscle injury. Woods was reportedly scheduled to be back on the road tonight, but as of Friday afternoon he was not at the arena for SmackDown. It was noted before that Woods would likely be out of action until early or mid-February.

Once Woods returns from his injury, The New Day will be a three-man unit on the same brand once again. The 2021 WWE Draft last fall saw Big E get drafted to RAW, while Woods and Kingston were drafted to SmackDown, forcing another split of the group, their second in so many years.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for The New Day on SmackDown, but we will keep you updated. Kingston and Big E are both booked for the Men’s Royal Rumble on Saturday.