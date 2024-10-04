Big E Names His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Pro wrestling veteran Big E appeared on Sports Talk Philly to discuss a number of topics, including his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Big E said, “Ooh, that’s a good one. Ugh. I always bristle at making lists because it’s fluid and it depends what mood I’m in. But let’s go with The Rock, (Stone Cold Steve) Austin, John Cena and Bret Hart.”

On The Rock’s impact on the business:

“It’s hard not to acknowledge how much he’s done for wrestlers, and to help break down that stigma, too. For the longest time in Hollywood, there was this stigma against wrestlers trying to act. Now seeing his success, seeing (Dave) Bautista’s success, seeing Cena’s success, they’re really opening the doors for people to take wrestlers in as entertainment outside the confines of the ring. And (take them) more seriously. The Rock is the blueprint for anyone going from wrestling to other facets of entertainment. It’s not that I don’t want to carve out my own path and be my own man, but he’s definitely laid out an incredible roadmap for how to diversify yourself.”