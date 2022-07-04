Big E. On His Condition, Potential WWE Return: “The Great News Is I Feel Tremendous”

How is Big E.’s recovery from a broken neck going?

Let’s find out straight from the horse’s mouth!

The former WWE Champion and member of The New Day surfaced via social media on Monday to give his fans an update on his condition.

“Update,” the former New Day member began. “My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet.”

The former WWE Champion continued, “The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark [and] see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous [and] surgery is off the table.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of WWE veteran Big E.