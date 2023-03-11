Big E On His Wrestling Future: “I Just Want To Make The Best Decision”

Big E will undergo tests in this crucial month to determine whether he can return to wrestling.

When taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland at ringside on WWE SmackDown one year ago, Big E broke his neck and has been sidelined ever since. His C1 and C6 vertebrae were fractured as a result of landing on his neck.

Big E stated in an interview with TMZ Sports that after the tests are completed, he wants to make the best choice for his life and career.

“Nah, I just want to make the best decision. I just got to see what the scans say and then talk to doctors and go from there,” Big E stated. “Right now, before I know anything, I’m not going to make any rush to judgments or anything. See how everything looks.”

The reporter questioned whether he was concerned about the scan results.

“Nah, no anxiety at all,” Big E answered. “Everything isn’t permanent. If it comes to an end, cool. If it doesn’t, cool. What will be, will be. I’m good with whatever.”

Big E gave advice for those going through similar circumstances.

“Yeah, man, for me, life will always give you twists and turns that you don’t anticipate. I think you do the best you can with what you got,” Big E stated. “Life is a gift. If you’re here, if you’re walking, if you have your health, if you got your family and friends, you’re blessed. Focus on what you do have and not on what you don’t have.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)