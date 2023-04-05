Big E On His WWE Title Reign: “A Lot More That We Could Have Done”

Many fans, including Big E himself, were unhappy with his time as WWE Champion.

Big E won the Money in the Bank contract in 2021 before cashing in, in September. He announced his intention to cash in the briefcase on the day of the show, and he did after Bobby Lashley retained the title over Randy Orton. After the match, Big E cashed in and won the championship.

Big E’s era came to an end at the Day 1 event in January 2022 when Brock Lesnar defeated him by pinfall in a five-way match.

In an interview with PopCulture, Big E reflected on his title reign:

“It was a great learning experience for me. It was one of those things where if I’m being honest, I wanted more. I didn’t feel like I had the best reign. I feel like there was a lot of meat left on the bone. A lot more that we could have done there,” Big E stated. “For me, I was really fortunate and really blessed to have that opportunity and really grateful for it as well.”

Big E said he was proud of himself for handling the demands of being champion and doing all of the media that comes with it. He understands that he can now go on larger platforms and handle media for the company.

Big E continued, “Really feeling like I’m meant to do this. For, for me, in many ways, even though I wanted more out of the reign and felt like a lot more could have been accomplished in-ring and on TV, SmackDown, Raw. As much as I have those feelings, I’m also so grateful for the opportunity and so grateful for so many doors that have opened because of that run.”

Big E expressed his pride and gratitude for his reign. He attributed his success there to his time spent with The New Day.

When taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on a SmackDown episode in March of last year, the move went wrong and caused Big E to break his neck. Since then, he has been watching from the sidelines and was due for a physical to determine whether he could wrestle once more.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)