Big E on How He Feels About Ridge Holland, the Dangers the Wrestling Business

Since breaking his neck while taking a suplex on the floor from Ridge Holland on the March 11 WWE SmackDown show, Big E has been sidelined. He said that after speaking with Holland, there are no hard feelings between them in a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Big E also discussed the seriousness of the injury.

“I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling], or at least to be competent, you can’t spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck. You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don’t spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be.”

“I have no issue whatsoever with Ridge [Holland]. He’s reached out and said some very kind things. … What we do is dangerous, and there are inherent dangers. And to that degree, we all kind of know what we sign up for, and it was unfortunate that it went down that way. But I’m not dead. I’m alive. I’m doing well.”