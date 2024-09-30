Big E On Vince McMahon’s Docuseries: “I’m Intrigued To See How It Unfolds”

Pro wrestling veteran Big E appeared on Sports Talk Philly to discuss a number of topics, including how he will definitely watch the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries on Netflix.

Big E said, “Definitely. It’s obviously someone who has been a massive figure in the industry I’ve made my career in the last 15 years. He’s someone that I worked with closely over the years, so I think all of us who worked with him are interested to see how the story unfolds. I’m sure there are things about his life that I’m not even aware of that will come to light in this doc. I think a lot of people are intrigued to see how it all shakes out, and I’m one of those people.”

On his most memorable moments with McMahon:

“The first thing that comes to mind, as far as being memorable, is when [Vince] was involved in the Kofi-mania storyline, essentially saying Kofi isn’t good enough for the spot. A lot of people in his position, a lot of billionaires, are hands off, and he’s someone who’s been really hands-on. He’s someone who’s always around, someone who’s had his hands in this industry for quite a long time.”