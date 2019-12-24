Big E Opens Up About Frustration With WWE Storyline

During The New Day’s latest podcast, Big E talked about being frustration with the storyline where Kevin Owens replaced him in the New Day while he was injured:

“With the meniscus thing, when I’m in the hospital, I’m in the bed. I just finished my surgery and I turn on the TV and I know [Kingston and Woods] have to do what you have to do, but I see you two and there’s Big O! There’s Kevin Owens doing my intro that I came up with and doing my tag move with you.

“So I get it and I have to suck it up and be a man and laugh it off, but it feels like a slap in the face to see someone in your position just doing your stuff. I felt disrespected. And, I don’t know. Obviously, it wasn’t an idea you guys came up with, so there was no issue with you. But just from that larger picture, just that you’re alone in a hospital room – you can have family there and whatever, but I was alone and I was there, but everything goes on without you, and you just move on, and does anyone care? Does it even matter?” Big E added, “and you feel very alone in the situation.”