Big E Opens Up About His Dating Life

In an interview with Renee Paquette on her podcast, Big E discussed his dating life:

“It’s a lot easier to say, ‘Oh, I’m single’ when you’re 24 because it’s ok. A lot of people are single when they’re 24. When you’re 34 and you’re a perpetual bachelor, you kind of get weird looks, like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ But, I discovered this thing, it’s called attachment theory. The theory states that you either form secure bonds with your parents as small children and you have your emotional needs met, or if you don’t, there are three different ways that children insecurely attach and it affects the way they build relationships and bonds later in life. Just a few months ago, I saw it as a dismissive avoidant attachment, is me. I read the symptoms and it blew my mind. This is me. I’ve found out what’s wrong with me. It’s essentially characterized by people who say, ‘Oh, I’m not the marrying type or I can do things on my own or are super independent.’ That’s a lot of me. When you don’t have your emotional needs met as a small child, you tend to, just like, ‘Hey, I can meet my own needs.’ That explains why I am perpetually alone and I genuinely like being alone. I don’t sit at home and pine to be around people all the time. I’m an introvert by nature. I have no idea how I ended up as an entertainer. It makes no sense because I just always want to be by myself. But that’s me and that’s where I’m at with that. Once you can realize why you are the way you are, it can allow you to break certain patterns and I suppose if a relationship is in the cards for me, so be it. But I’m also starting to fall in love with me. I’m open to it, but I’m still a work in progress with that stuff I guess.”