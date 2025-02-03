Big E Opens Up About Positivity And Mindfulness

WWE veteran Big E spoke with Indy Sports Daily about several topics, including how he stays positive even when difficult things happen.

Big E said, “No, no, no. Honestly, I give so much credit to mindfulness and meditation because it’s something that I really espouse. But for me, it’s allowed me to stay present. I think one of the reasons that I am typically so positive is because I really feel like life is a gift. I’ve had times where life was really really hard for me and I’m so grateful for this man. What do I have to complain about? I got a great future bride, I’ve got a great home, I’m happy, I’m healthy, I have community, I get to be a part of things like this. It really means so much to me so for me that’s it. It’s really just kind of thinking about all the things in life that I do. So many times you lose your ability to be happy because you’re always chasing something. But I just really sit in a moment of gratitude every single day because I truly feel grateful for all of life’s blessings.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

