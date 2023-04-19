Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck Following One-Year Scan

A little over a year has passed since Big E hurt his neck while taking a ringside belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown. His C1 and C6 vertebrae were fractured as a result of landing on his neck.

Since then, the former WWE Champion has been anticipating the crucial one-year scan of his neck to determine how it has healed. Once the results are in, he will decide on his wrestling career moving forward.

Big E gave Battle & Eli an update on his neck during their conversation on Battleground.

“Yeah, it’s just a complicated fracture. I broke my C1 and C2 in two places. A Jefferson fracture is what it’s called,” Big E stated. “It just takes a little more time to heal. We just did the one-year scans after WrestleMania. It was a little later because of WrestleMania. We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is, but from my perspective, I feel great. I have no functional issues, [and] no pain issues. I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great. I’m really grateful for all of that. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis.”

You can check out the complete appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)