Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck, Says He Got “Some Really Good News”

As previously noted, Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown.

On Saturday morning, Big E published a video update on his condition:

“I got some really good news, all things considered. The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, non-displacement though which is a very good thing and I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord, no ligament damage, and no surgery which I’m very thankful for. Pro tip, if you’re gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great. For real, it has meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out. I feel like a broken record but I am very grateful and I’m gonna be alright. It’s a blessing.”