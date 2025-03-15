Big E Reveals Dream Opponent He Never Faced In WWE

It has been over two years since former WWE Champion Big E suffered a broken neck during an episode of WWE SmackDown, and his wrestling future remains uncertain.

In a recent interview with IGN.com, Big E reflected on who he would have liked to wrestle in WWE.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate to wrestle everyone, a lot of people from the roster. Maybe I think Goldberg, we’ve had some interactions, but I think it would have been so beautifully and weirdly full circle to get a chance to wrestle my childhood idol. I got a chance to meet him at a signing in the late 90s when I was still a kid. So a chance to wrestle Goldberg would have been very, very cool.”