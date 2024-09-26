Big E Reveals He Will Find Out In 3-6 Months If He’s Healthy Enough For A WWE Return

Pro wrestling veteran Big E appeared on Sports Talk Philly to discuss a number of topics, including how he is scheduled to visit his doctor in the coming months for some scans that will determine if he is healthy enough to return to the WWE to compete in in-ring action.

Big E said, “More than anything, I’m just taking every day as it comes. I know that sounds like a cliché, but I get scans again in another three-to-six months, and if they look great and the doctors say it’s healthy for me to go back, then that’s something where we’ll sit down and talk about it. But I try not to spend too much time worrying about things I can’t control. It’s nice to know that if I get the opportunity to get back in the ring, and I can do it healthily, then let’s do that. Let’s attack it fully. But if not, I know exactly what I want to do, and I’m excited about that path, too.”