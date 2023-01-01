Big E Reveals His Favorite Pro Wrestling Gimmick

Big E spoke with reporters before last week’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic.

The former WWE Champion was asked about his all-time favorite pro wrestling gimmick.

“It might be Sting,” Big E said, thinking for a moment. “That’s a great gimmick. And he’s still doing it, how? I was a little kid and he’s still going. He could go out-last me. Especially in WCW with the crow gimmick, coming down from the rafters with the bat? That was cool. Sting was cool, man.”

You can check out the complete appearance below: