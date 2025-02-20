Big E Reveals Why He Never Considered An MMA Career

WWE veteran Big E spoke with Kevin Iole about various topics, including MMA and whether he had ever considered pursuing the sport.

Big E said, “No. Not once. Mind you, I’m maybe 5’11’ and about 255. As far as MMA, you’re fighting Stefan Struve, who is a seven-foot fighter at heavyweight. Daniel Cormier was able to do it around my height, but you’re talking about one of the best American wrestlers of the last 10-20 years. As much as I love the sport, I wrestled in high school, I was never enough of an elite wrestler or an elite striker to think, ‘I could really make a go of this.’”

You can check out Big E’s comments in the video below.

