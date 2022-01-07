Big E Says He Is ‘Really Proud of The State of Black Wrestling’

During an appearance on The PWI Podcast, Big E was asked how he felt about being the 4th black WWE Champion…

“Honestly, I really love getting to this moment where we’re at in WWE, and I think just in wrestling in general. You look around and there are just so many really dope black performers. What I love is that so many of us are authentic and feel like ourselves, and I love that we’re getting to this point where we’re not all forced into a certain box or a certain stereotype. I’m more than anything, I’m really proud of the state of black wrestling. I feel like we have a lot of fans who felt like, a lot of black fans especially, who love wrestling and have for a long time, but perhaps neither themselves or their culture were reflected on wrestling TV. I’m a massive Bianca (Belair) fan. When I see her, she’s such an incredible human being, but such an incredible performer as well. She’s so genuine, authentic, and belongs where she’s at. I love the state of black wrestling right now because I think that there are so many good performers that look like me.”