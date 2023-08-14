Big E Set For “F Plus” Movie With Randy Couture, Tommy Davidson & Jennifer Esposito

Premiere Entertainment Group has acquired the worldwide rights to Swen Studio’s family comedy ‘F Plus,’ in which WWE’s Big E will play a role.

Johnathan Davenport, who makes ring gear for some WWE stars, wrote the screenplay. Kenny Beaumont is in charge of the direction.

Former UFC champion Randy Couture, Tommy Davidson (In Living Color), Jennifer Esposito (Crash), Wells Rappaport, Lily Jane, James Williams Jr., Lilly Rae Tricano, and Cade Clark also appear in the film.

The synopsis reads, “F Plus follows a group of young teenagers who plan the perfect heist to break into their middle school to alter their failing test grades.”

Swen Studios recently completed filming in Orlando, FL.

Big E has been out since March 2022, when he was hit with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex at ringside by Ridge Holland during a SmackDown episode. He landed on his neck, breaking his C1 and C6 vertebrae.