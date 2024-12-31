Big E Set To Join WWE RAW On Netflix Premiere Post-Show

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE RAW commentator Joe Tessitore announced during Monday night’s episode of the show, which is the final episode of the year that he, Wade Barrett, and Big E would be part of next week’s RAW on Netflix premiere post-show.

This comes after Big E was turned on by his New Day brethren Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the December 2nd episode of RAW.

 

