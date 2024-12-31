Big E Set To Join WWE RAW On Netflix Premiere Post-Show

WWE RAW commentator Joe Tessitore announced during Monday night’s episode of the show, which is the final episode of the year that he, Wade Barrett, and Big E would be part of next week’s RAW on Netflix premiere post-show.
This comes after Big E was turned on by his New Day brethren Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the December 2nd episode of RAW.
#WWERaw live on @netflix is going to be a can't miss event next Monday, JANUARY 6!
You won't want to miss the opportunity to be there in-person!
📍 @IntuitDome
🎟️ https://t.co/HiKP81qBMM pic.twitter.com/6ya0SXYsxH
