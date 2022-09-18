Big E. Situation Reminds Kofi Kingston Of Dangers In Wrestling Business

Big E. reminded Kofi Kingston of an important lesson.

Pro wrestling is dangerous.

The former WWE Champion recently spoke with celebrity-gossip website TMZ for an interview, during which he was asked about the broken neck suffered by his former New Day partner Big E.

Kingston noted during the quick chat with TMZ that Big E. suffering a broken neck reminded him of the dangers involved in his job.

“With E’s situation and him breaking his neck,” Kingston began. “You’re reminded of just how dangerous what we do is.”

Kingston added, “It only takes one second for everything to go awry. With his situation, we really lucked out.”

Check out more from the new Kofi Kingston interview by visiting TMZ.com.