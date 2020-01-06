Big E Speaks Out About The New Day’s Promos and Scripts

During the New Day’s recent podcast, Big E talked about the group’s promos:

“Getting the reins off of us helped a lot. We have more creative control. That’s one of the things I’m thankful for. We don’t write our own promos, but we are given promos and oftentimes we are able to say ‘we don’t really care for this, so we’re not going to say that.’ So, we huddle in a room for an hour and come up with what we want to say. Our creative process is so fun and easy and organic. I don’t like when we have a writer. There’s three of us and we’ll have a writer in the room, just lingering. It’s always easier for the three of us to go into a room, sequestered, and just hash things out. We start popping ourselves and getting on a roll to make things more creative and more us. I don’t want to take shots at anyone, but if we read what was given to us on a regular basis….trash.”

“There are certain situations where, if you have someone writing for you that doesn’t have similar life experiences or sense of humor, it’s harder for them to write in your voice. That’s something we ran into.”