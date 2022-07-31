Big E Speculates if The New Day is ‘Too Far Gone’ to Be Heels

The New Day has been booked as babyfaces for the duration of their run together, although Big E is open to considering being a heel group.

Big E recently spoke with the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Big E looked back on his first WWE Title reign and what he can do when he returns from his broken neck.

“I’m so far out from that. When the doctor says, ‘we’ll re-scan you in a year.’ That’s March (2023). We’re not close to March,” he said. “What we did with New Day, for us, it’s maximizing, ‘what do I do well and what are other people not doing?’ I kind of want to see what the landscape looks like as far as, if things are looking good in March and I’m cleared, what do things look like then? The cool thing is, it was my first run and now I have the opportunity to learn from the missteps or make different choices. You just never want to come back just to do the same thing. (Xavier) Woods always says this, and I’m a big believer, that after a long time, three months or more of being out, you want to come back with something different. With a different look, a different feel. There are so many different things I’ve wanted to do as well in the ring, so many things we’ve talked about. I’m so glad we got to do funny, goofy New Day, but besides the one week, one TV, the very first time, that’s the only time we were militant New Day. Man, we had a ton of ideas. That would be dope as well. I don’t know if we’re too far gone, if you’ve seen too many hip thrusts and gyrations to now take us seriously as diabolical murderous heels, but I’d love to try my hand at different things to see if it works. We might be too far gone, I don’t know.”

