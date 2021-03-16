Big E Talks About Vince McMahon’s Dedication To Working Out

Recently speaking to the Hollwood Raw podcast, Big E made a startling admission. It turns out that even though Vince McMahon is getting older, he’s still showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, even for someone much younger, the schedule of the WWE boss sounds hectic to say the least.

On the subject, Big E said “He’ll come in and work out after shows and after these long drives at like 3 AM. This man is not in his 20s, he’s in his 70s. He is working out hard. He’s a meathead in a way and lifting heavy, it’s crazy.”

As you may have noticed, Vince McMahon has always had an impressive physique and is in great shape. Well, now you know why. It seems that those 3 AM workout sessions are paying off as he continues to grow old in style.