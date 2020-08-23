Big E Talks Criticism Of Him Needing To Be More Serious As A Singles Star

Talking Smack made its return to the WWE Network with Kayla Braxton and The Miz co-hosting the show.

During the show, Big E made an appearance and discussed the feedback from various wrestlers mainly Booker T about how he should portray a more serious character now that he’s a singles star.

Here is what he had to say:

“Was I not serious in the match with Sheamus?” Big E responded. “Was I not serious? Did you not see me turn up? When the time calls for it, I’m serious, but to come out here and be serious and be someone I’m not. I’m going to sink or swim on my own merits. I’m going to be myself — whether people like it or they don’t — I want to bring something new and original to WWE. I want my path to be where it’s not like, ‘He didn’t try to be John Cena lite. He didn’t try to be Roman Reigns lite. He was himself from the beginning.’

“Why would I change? If people think I’ve been worthy of a WWE Title opportunity for all these years, and I’ve been a goofball for all these years. Now why am I suddenly serious to be on this path to becoming a World Champion, or whatever the singles path is. Why does that make any sense at all? When the time comes, when I’m in the ring, I will deliver.

“That is my goal to deliver, to give you my very best, but to be stoic for no reason — I did that. I was stoic, I came out here with no personality for years, when people didn’t care. I worked hard to little to no reaction. I’ve done that path. I’ve gone down that path. Now, I’m going to be myself, I’m going to be free, I’m going to forge my own path. I’m not going to try and be like anyone else. All that matters is when the bell rings — can I get it done? I think I can get it done.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc)