Big E Talks WWE Role & Life After Injury: “I Get To Be A Fan Again”

In recent years, Big E has taken on a dual role with WWE, working as a recruiter for the company’s NIL program, scouting student-athletes, and serving as a pre- and post-show host for major events.

His in-ring career was put on hold after suffering a severe neck injury on the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown. During the match, he took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland at ringside, landing on his neck and fracturing both his C1 and C6 vertebrae. As of now, he has yet to be medically cleared to return to action.

Speaking with Kevin Iole, the former WWE Champion shared his thoughts on his current role with the company:

“WWE has been incredibly hot for the past couple of years, so yeah, it’s going to be a great card. Lots of big names for sure. The Rock was heavily involved at WrestleMania last year; we’ll see if he’s involved at all this year. But we’re excited. The cool thing for me in this role now is that I do the pre-shows and post-shows for all the PLEs (Premium Live Events, formerly pay-per-views). So, you know, I get to be a fan again. I get to cover the card, and I have a lot of fun with that. I really enjoy it.”



