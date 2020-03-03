Big E Video From FCW Documentary, Humberto Carrillo On Teaming With Mysterio, Erick Rowan’s Spider

– Below is the first look at “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” on the WWE Network. The documentary, focusing on the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory that became WWE NXT, will be available on the WWE Network on-demand section beginning at 10am ET this Sunday. The clip below features Big E talking about his former ritual of having his pinfalls counted to five, instead of three.

– As noted, Erick Rowan revealed on last night’s RAW that he’s had a large pet tarantula in the mystery cage that has been teased for a few months now. Rowan’s spider is an animatronic robot, according to PWInsider. Animatronic puppets are often used in movies and theme park attractions, and are described as electro-mechanically animated puppets.

There’s still no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rowan and his tarantula, but he made a rare cryptic tweet after last night’s RAW reveal.

He wrote, “People that like to buzz around, usually get caught in a web. You know the rest!!!!”

– This week’s WWE RAW from Brooklyn saw Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo team up to defeat WWE United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza. Carrillo, who will challenge Andrade at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, took to Twitter today to thank Mysterio.

“the best team mate i could ever ask for, thanks @reymysterio for making this night special.. it’s not a dream.. it’s the reality! And at the end..the good ones always win. #RAW,” Carrillo wrote.