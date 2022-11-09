Big E Was Pitched to Win the WWE Championship Before Kofi Kingston Was Chosen

The latest episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast features the Montreal Screwjob. Road Dogg also gave his thoughts on some of the most recent developments in the world of wrestling, including an update on Big E:

“I was just texting with Big E. He’s doing well,” Road Dogg said. “He was talking about how blessed he is. I hadn’t seen him in a while. I hadn’t heard from him. I was thinking about friends and family today for some reason and saw his number and thought, I’m gonna text Big E right now. He said he’s blessed and doing great.”

Road Dogg continued, “When I wrote Smackdown, I wanted him to be the champion. I wanted him to be the champion of Smackdown. I actually pitched, and I’ve said this before, I actually pitched Big E Mania, and Kofi got the nod because of his time and service for lack of a better word or phrase. Kofi had been there, and look, it worked, maybe better than it would have with Big E. Only time will tell if and when he comes back and they put the title on him because he can cut great promos. He’s a great guy. He’s always in great spirits. Just an honor to be able to call him my friend.”

