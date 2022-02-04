Big E’s Main Event Singles Push Seemingly Over For The Time Being

WWE has officially moved Big E back to the Smackdown brand as his profile on WWE.com now lists him as a Smackdown superstar.

Big E’s main event singles push is seemingly over for now although it’s believed that he could still be an opponent for Roman Reigns later this year. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Big E switching brands:

“The plan on Smackdown was to put him in with the New Day and he wasn’t brought over specifically to be an opponent for Reigns, although obviously that could still happen simply due to the fact Reigns constantly will need new opponents over the next year and they have depth issues when it comes to challengers and he at least was on top for much of 2021 so has some singles main event credibility.”

Big E teamed up with his New Day partner Kofi Kingston on last week’s Smackdown.