Big Featured Bout Announced For Post-DoN Episode Of AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new match for the post-Double Or Nothing 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

After Adam Cole defeated Chris Jericho in the Unsanctioned match at the fifth annual All Elite Wrestling premium live event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Sunday night, a big match was announced for the follow-up episode of Dynamite scheduled for Wednesday night.

During the Four Pillars match for the AEW Championship, Excalibur announced on commentary that per Tony Khan, a mixed-tag-team match will take place on the post-DoN episode of Dynamite this coming week.

The match will feature Chris Jericho and Saraya of The Outcasts teaming up to take on the duo of Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

