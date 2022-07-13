Big Heel Turn on This Week’s WWE NXT, NXT Champions Breaking Up?

The WWE NXT Tag Team Champions appear to be splitting up soon.

Roxanne Perez, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, was found unconscious in the parking lot at the beginning of Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode. As her partner Cora Jade was not present, she was unable to identify her attacker. By cashing in her Breakout Tournament contract, Perez was set to face NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in the main event, and the rest of the night was spent wondering who assaulted Perez and if she’d be able to face Rose.

Rose ultimately came out for the main event title defense and cut a promo about how nobody can take the title away from her. Jade interrupted, saying that if Perez is unable to go, she will face Rose instead. The music started before Jade vs. Rose could start, and Perez entered the ring with her ribs wrapped up, attempting to convince Jade and the referee that she was fit to compete.

Perez and Rose were on the floor when Perez hit a Pop Rocks Destroyer in front of the announce table after Rose had controlled the match for the majority of the time. While Rose and Jacy Jayne distracted the referee on the opposite side of the ring, Jade approached Perez to encourage her and assist her in getting back in the ring. After that, Jade turned heel and attacked Perez with her title belt. Immediately after, Rose delivered the running knee to secure the victory.

As Jade entered the ring after the match and insulted Perez while she was down, Toxic Attraction left. Jade complained that even though she introduced Perez to NXT, Perez is just selfish. Following that, Jade attempted to strike Perez with her skateboard, but it broke in her hands and the parts fell to the mat. While Perez was down, Jade picked up the bigger piece and started attacking her. As Jade hit Perez with her skateboard, NXT 2.0 came to an end.

The fate of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles is yet unknown, but information should become available following next week’s show.

At the Great American Bash last week, Perez and Jade defeated Jayne and Gigi Dolin to win the titles.

