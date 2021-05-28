Big Impact Championship Match Announced For Next Week, New Against All Odds PPV Matches

– Next week’s “Before The Impact” episode will feature a historic title match as Josh Alexander defends the Impact Wrestling X Division Title in a 60-Minute Iron Man match for the first time. His opponent will be TJP.

This is the match that has received rave reviews from people in the locker room as of late. David Penzer called it one of, if not the greatest, match he’s seen in his 44 years in the business. The TJP vs. Alexander match will begin on BTI, then will conclude on Impact Wrestling at 8pm ET.

Next week’s Impact will also feature NJPW star Satoshi Kojima making his in-ring debut against Deaner, Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju in a Tables Match, plus Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering challenging Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in their rematch.

– Two new matches have been announced for the Impact Wrestling Against All Odds pay-per-view.

Last night’s Impact saw Violent By Design talk about how they plan to take over pro wrestling. NJPW veteran Satoshi Kojima made his debut and responded by disagreeing, then issued a challenge to Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering. The match was confirmed for Against All Odds. As noted above, Kojima will make his debut next week against Deaner.

Rosemary vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was also confirmed for Against All Odds after Rosemary pinned Purrazzo to win the 10-Knockouts tag team match.

Against All Odds will take place on Saturday, June 12 from Nashville. The event will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Moose vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering vs. Satoshi Kojima