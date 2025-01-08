Big Justice Reflects On Hitting A Spear On QT Marshall At AEW Full Gear

Big Justice of the Costco Guys spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics, including his dad, Big Boom! A.J., competing at AEW Full Gear and what it meant to him.

Justice said, “It just meant the world to me. See, like my dad wrestling, he hit the Power Boom, that was so cool. Then when I hit my spear—I didn’t hit the spear—when I hit my spear, the match was amazing. I love seeing my dad wrestle.”

On spearing QT Marshall:

“It was pretty scary because I didn’t know if I should do it but after Aaron Solo came and messed with my dad, I was like, ‘Now I have to because they cheated.’ He was a big doom. They didn’t have the camera on me, but when I got into the ring, and he turned around, I said, ‘You’re done now.’”

