Big Look For SummerSlam, Latest On WWE Debuting New RAW and SmackDown Sets

It’s now confirmed that WWE has new sets for RAW and SmackDown on the way, and they are working on a big look for the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Lead WWE Production Designer Jason Robinson (pictured above) recently spoke with Edward Douglas of Below The Line and confirmed that they are building new sets and new staging. It was recently reported that new sets were in the works, and that RAW and SmackDown would have their own looks.

Robinson commented on the upcoming return to touring, which begins July 16 with a live SmackDown in Houston, and how AR (Augmented Reality) will be used for graphics on the new sets.

“We’re heading out on the road come July 16. We’re coming out in Houston, Texas on SmackDown, then we’re headed right into our pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, which is one our favorite pay-per-views of the year,” Robinson said. “Lots of ladders with a briefcase hanging over the ring, so we have two Money in the Bank briefcases and onto Dallas and then we’re not looking back.

“We’re headed forward, so we’re looking at new sets, new staging that we’re building. My next phone call is to the graphics department, talking about augmented reality and how AR is going to interface with our set, and how we’re going to make some really cool graphics for set entrances as our superstars enter.”

Robinson also revealed that they are planning a big structure for the roof at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is the location for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21. Allegiant does not have a retractable roof, but it does allow for an outdoor setting with its special roof and doors.

“I think it was just announced this past weekend on NBC that we’re having SummerSlam in Las Vegas on August 21,” Robinson said. “And man, that is going to be huge. It’s going to be our first SummerSlam in a stadium since Wembley, years and years ago [in 1992].

“The next phone call after that, we’re going to talk about a roof structure that we’re going to put in at Allegiant Stadium.”

