Big Main Event For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are set to be crowned during next week’s SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will take place next Friday night in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match.

WWE originally announced the title unification match for WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday, but the match was changed to a six-man non-title bout, which saw The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat Riddle, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. RK-Bro then came to tonight’s SmackDown and demanded an answer to their challenge.

Sami Zayn appeared earlier in the show in an attempt to speak on behalf of The Bloodline. This led to Riddle defeating Zayn in singles action. The Bloodline later came to the ring for the show-closing segment and before Reigns could finish talking about the challenge, the music interrupted and out came Orton and Riddle. After a back & forth on the mic, The Usos accepted the challenge but said the match would take place next Friday, not tonight.

The Usos then bragged about how each member of The Bloodline will have two title belts after next week’s SmackDown. Reigns raised both of his title belts in the air and that’s when Riddle landed a sneak attack, nailing Reigns with a knee strike to the face while he was covered by the belts being held high. RK-Bro quickly retreated from the ring and looked on from the ramp as The Bloodline seethed in the ring to end SmackDown.

WWE then confirmed the Winners Take All Title Unification Match for next week’s SmackDown as this week’s show went off the air.

It will be interesting to see if WWE actually unifies the tag team titles next week. It was previously reported that there was no plan to unify the titles when the original RK-Bro vs. Usos match was announced for WrestleMania Backlash, and that the six-man bout was always the plan.