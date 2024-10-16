Big Main Event Set For WWE SmackDown In Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Next week, SmackDown will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and WWE has a big match planned.

Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, United States Champion LA Knight, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, and Bayley and Solo Sikoa are among those who have been advertised for it. SmackDown will air its final live episode before the Crown Jewel PLE on November 2nd.

Damian Priest is set to face World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, while Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins will face Dominik Mysterio. Both bouts will most likely be saved for the dark matches in front of a live audience.

Rollins has recently feuded with Bronson Reed, while Mysterio has supported Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in her feud with Rhea Ripley.