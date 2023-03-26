Big Match Added To Lineup For Final WWE RAW Before WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow.

On Saturday, WWE announced the addition of Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy.

Previously announced for the show is Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos’ weigh-in for WrestleMania 39, Miz TV with The Miz and special guests Lita, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus and more.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.