Big Match Added To Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown (1/27/2023)

You can officially pencil in another high-profile match for next week’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Ahead of next week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced the addition of Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in singles action.

Previously announced for the show is Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, as well as Imperium vs. Legado Del Fantasma, as well as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. Hit Row in second round matches in the ongoing SmackDown Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next week for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.