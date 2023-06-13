Big Match Added To Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

The match is set.

As we reported earlier today prior to this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show, the working plan within WWE is for Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio to take place at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

We noted that two plans were in discussions, one with Cody vs. Dom in singles action, while the other would see a tag bout with Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor taking on Dominik Mysterio and another member of The Judgment Day, or even a mixed tag bout.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS., “The American Nightmare” interrupted by new SmackDown Women’s Championship presentation for Rhea Ripley, calling out Dominik Mysterio for a match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023, which “Mami” would go on to accept.

WWE Money In The Bank is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on July 1, 2023. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 7/1 for live results coverage of the show.