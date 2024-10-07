Big Match Added To MLP: Forged In Excellence Later This Month

Maple Leaf Pro continues to churn out interesting announcements supporting the company relaunch with “Forged In Excellence” scheduled for October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Scott D’Amore’s promotion kicked this week off with yet another one.

The company announced the addition of Jake Something vs. Rohan Raja to determine Pro Wrestling Alliance’s inaugural Champion’s Grail Champion for night one on 10/19.

“On Night One of MLP: Forged In Excellence, the Pro Wrestling Alliance (PWA) will crown its inaugural Champion’s Grail Champion, a new title built on 60 years of tradition,” read the announcement.

The shows will also feature Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on 10/20.