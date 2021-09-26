Big Match Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise

Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Will Hobbs has been added to Jericho’s cruise, “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy.

Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Chaos Project, Gunn Club, Britt Baker, and Lance Archer are just some of the AEW stars that have been confirmed for the cruise that will set sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday, October 21 – Monday, October 25.