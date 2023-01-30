Big Match Revealed for Next Month’s WWE Elimination Chamber

Next month, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber.

Byron Saxton, as seen in the video below, announced the Chamber match for Saturday, February 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano will compete in qualifying matches for two Elimination Chamber spots on tonight’s RAW.

Saxton also revealed that the Royal Rumble winners will appear on the show. Cody Rhodes will open RAW to talk about his Rumble victory and his WrestleMania 39 match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while Rhea Ripley will talk about her Rumble victory and announce her WrestleMania 39 opponent – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

The following is the updated lineup for tonight’s RAW from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following the Royal Rumble:

* Royal Rumble fallout

* Cody Rhodes opens the show to discuss his Royal Rumble win and his WrestleMania 39 match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Rhea Ripley will discuss her Royal Rumble win an announce her WrestleMania 39 opponent – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

* The first qualifying matches for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber match – Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano