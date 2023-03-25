Big Match & Segment Set For The Final WWE RAW Before WrestleMania 39

WWE has announced a new main event match and segment for RAW’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition.

On Friday night’s SmackDown, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa interrupted Cody Rhodes’ promo to reveal that Sikoa vs. Rhodes will take place on Monday’s RAW.

The match on Monday will be Rhodes’ last before facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Reigns will also appear on SmackDown Live to face Rhodes.

WWE also announced that a special Miz TV episode will air on Monday’s RAW. The Miz will be joined by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, as his guests. They’ll be there to talk about Damage CTRL’s WrestleMania 39 match.

The following is the updated card for Monday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home RAW from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, as well as a promo for the episode and Cody – Sikoa footage from this week’s SmackDown:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa