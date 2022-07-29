Big Match Set for Impact Emergence, Scott D’Amore Thanks Jim Cornette

For the upcoming Emergence special of Impact Wrestling, a big ten-man tag team match has been revealed.

The Bullet Club vs. Honor No More More will take place at Emergence, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore stated on Thursday night’s Impact, and if Honor No More loses, they must split. In the case that Honor No More wins, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will offer Matt Taven and Mike Bennett a shot at the championship.

Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson of The Bullet Club will compete against Taven, Bennett, Eddie Edwards, PCO, and Vincent of Honor No More in the Emergence match. Kenny King won’t be competing in the match, but Maria Kanellis-Bennett is scheduled accompany Honor No More that evening.

After Edwards confronted D’Amore on Impact and demanded a title opportunity for Taven and Bennett, the ten-man match billed a “High Stakes Showdown” was made. Honor No More ultimately got their wish after holding the show hostage from D’Amore, but with one stipulation: if they lose the match at Emergence, they’ll have to break up. This is referred to by Impact as “the final war for faction supremacy.”

In a tweet about the match, D’Amore gave Jim Cornette credit for the idea, stating, “Well @TheJimCornette is always saying wrestling today lacks logic so I took a little something from his own playbook from when he ran @IMPACTWRESTLING. Thanks Jim! Honor No More do you remember how that worked out for #TeamCanada? Spoiler alert, not well… #IMPACTonAXSTV”

The 2022 Emergence event for Impact Wrestling will be broadcast live on Friday, August 12 from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium. Impact Plus, FITE TV, and YouTube will all stream the event live for Ultimate Insiders subscribers. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.