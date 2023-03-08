Big Match Set For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

You can officially pencil in a featured attraction match for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

Ahead of the next WWE NXT premium live event set for WrestleMania Week, Johnny Gargano made his return to the WWE NXT brand on the WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 special event.

Gargano returned during The Grayson Waller Effect segment with Grayson Waller and Shawn Michaels. HBK announced Gargano would be the opponent for Waller at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

