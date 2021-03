During Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, several matches and segments were confirmed for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

First, the Inner Circle will conduct a war council, with “major changes” planned for the faction.

Also, the following is planned:

AEW TNT Championship Match

Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky

Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, & Rebel vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, & Thunder Rosa

Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix