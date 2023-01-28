Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Two big matches are already official for next week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program next Friday night, two matches have been made official for the show, with one featuring a title on-the-line and the other featuring the culmination of a tag-team tournament.

Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one against Sonya Deville on next week’s blue brand program, and she will be putting her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line.

Additionally, Imperium will take on Braun Strowman and Ricochet in the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament Finals.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next week for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.