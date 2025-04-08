Big Matches Announced For Post-Dynasty Episode Of AEW Dynamite

A new Owen Hart Cup match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Tuesday to announce the addition of a first-time ever match between Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa for the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

The bout will be a first round match in the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tournament, and will include AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm on special guest commentary.

Additionally, in a follow-up announcement, the AEW President announced Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in tag-team action for the April 9, 2025 episode in Baltimore, MD.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 4/9

Baltimore, MD

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal@callmekrisstat vs @thunderrosa22 For the First Time Ever:

Statlander vs Thunder

+

World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/DSGRd2GUMS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025