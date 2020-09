The following matches are confirmed for next week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast:

* The North, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz & Motor City Machine Guns

* Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae and Susie

* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack

* Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie

* XXXL vs. The Deaners

Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.