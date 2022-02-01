Big Matches Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber – Updated Card

WWE Legend Lita returned at the end of this week’s RAW and challenged Becky Lynch to a match for the RAW Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. WWE later confirmed the match.

RAW also featured a final lineup for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins & Riddle.

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Dome in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from tonight’s show-closing RAW segment:

-RAW Women’s Championship Match:

Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lita

-WWE Championship Elimination Chamber:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Seth Rollins