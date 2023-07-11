Big Matches, Return Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW In Atlanta

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s show, the Raw commentary duo of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves announced a handful of matches scheduled for next week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program.

On tap for the Monday, July 17, 2023 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Atlanta, GA. is the return of “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, as he will respond to the challenge laid out to him for a rubber match against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Additionally, next week’s show will feature Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders in a “Viking Rules Match,” Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan will defend their Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, and Matt Riddle goes one-on-one against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, with Imperium duo Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci banned from ringside.

